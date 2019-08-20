MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — All out-of-district enrollment is closed for Central School District.

The following grade levels in the Central School District are now closed to additional enrollment:

Ash Creek elementary: Fifth grade

Independence elementary: First grade

Monmouth elementary: Second grade

Central High School: Out-of-district enrollment

Students who are not currently attending those elementary schools and grade levels will not be allowed to transition to such placement.

Enrollment is closed for elementary students and middle school students who live outside of the Central School District 13J boundaries.

Any incoming students in the identified grade levels at Ash Creek, Independence and Monmouth who live in the Central School District 13J boundaries will have the ability to enroll at the other schools.

Further adjustments may be made as Central School District heads into the 2019-20 school year.