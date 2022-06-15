A Eugene man was arrested June 2 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stemming from charges related to a sexual abuse investigation at a camp located in rural Polk County.
Kyle Purdy, 31, was detained at his Eugene residence after detectives investigated Department of Human Services – Child Welfare cross report. The report alleged Purdy inappropriately touched four female juvenile camp counselors on March 15, 2022. The victims were a part of a larger group of camp counselors from a charter school located in the Portland metro area. Purdy was an adult instructor at the camp that was contracted by an outside company. Purdy was not an employee of the camp and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office had no reason to believe future camp attendees are at any risk from this individual. According to the PCSO, when school and camp staff were made aware of the allegations, they acted immediately to implement a safety plan and subsequently removed Purdy from the camp. The camp and the school have been cooperative and are assisting in the investigation.
On June 3, Purdy was arraigned on eight counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree. Purdy later posted bail and was released from the Polk County Jail. As part of Purdy’s release he is to have no contact with unrelated minors.
The PCSO is attempting to determine if there are other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Shorter at (503) 623-9251 or shorter.david@co.polk.or.us.
