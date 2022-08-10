Every two seconds, someone is the U.S. needs blood. That’s why Evangelical Bible Church is on a mission to help save lives by hosting a blood drive on Aug. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at EBC, 1175 SE Howe St. in Dallas.
The community is invited to take part in this special event and donate blood for hospital patients in our neighborhoods and across the nation. The need for blood is constant, but only 3 percent of the U.S. population donates. By rolling up a sleeve, donors can play a critical role in the treatment of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App online at RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or you may call the church office at (503) 623-2331. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 year of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.