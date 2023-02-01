Itemizer-Observer
Larry Dowell is the invisible man.
No one sees him stretching out in a sleeping bag along the street or pitching a tent in a public park. Those are the sorts of things one sees in Salem, Portland and cities larger than the small communities of Polk County.
Dowell goes largely unnoticed in a rickety RV. “It doesn’t run all the time,” he told the Itemizer-Observer. “I’ll get it fixed, and it will run for a week or two, then it has some other issue.”
People rarely care whether his RV runs or not, said Dowell. Even if he’s not camping on the street, they still find him unsightly. They just want him gone.
“There isn’t anywhere you can park and not get messed with,” said Dowell. “Maybe you can get away with one night. I was trying to park at one particular store in Dallas. I did that for a couple of weeks just on the weekends. After two weeks, the cops were harassing me.”
Dowell was one of the people counted Jan. 24 when county officials conducted a tally of people experiencing homelessness for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The annual headcount was held at the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church.
People sometimes underestimate the scope of homelessness in the area, said County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, who also serves on the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance. Homelessness in Polk County is less conspicuous, Gordon told the Itemizer-Observer.
It takes the form of people like Dowell who sleep in their vehicles. They may also stay on a friend’s couch. The housing problem may be less visible, Gordon said, but it is no less significant.
According to the Oregon Department of Education, nearly a quarter of the students in the Falls City School District experience homelessness. That represents the highest percentage in the state.
Social service providers in Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Falls City, Grand Ronde and Willamina participate in what they call a “continuum of care” that spans all of Marion and Polk counties (a geographic area only 44 square miles smaller than the state of Delaware).
“Salem has some very unique challenges that need to be addressed,” Gordon said. “We also have homelessness in rural areas. We have a very diverse continuum of care that includes a lot of rural spaces. We’re really trying to discover strategies to address that and hopefully that can be replicated across the state.”
Helping a person sleeping in a car in Falls City is different from helping someone sleeping in a doorway in Portland’s Old Town, he said.
“Bringing services to people in rural spaces requires a lot of unique trust-building and relationship-building,” he said. “And the stigma is pretty high there too. We have to de-stigmatize poverty and teach people that there are ways out.”
Amber Kramer, Polk County’s service integration program coordinator, said members of her team from the county’s Family & Community Outreach Department (aided by a legion of volunteers) tried to remove as much of the stigma from this year’s headcount as possible.
They got the count out of the way as soon as people walked in the church door and took a quick survey. Then they were given a green rubber bracelet and ushered toward a variety of services.
People could get their blood pressure checked and receive a variety other health screenings and services from the 32 nurses who came from Oregon Health & Science University’s satellite nursing program at the Western Oregon University.
They picked up donated items such as hygiene products, warming supplies, shirts, gloves, jackets and grab-and-go snacks. The event also included bicycle repairs, haircuts and pet care services. Students at Central School District made 500 burritos for the event.
“Anything you could imagine is happening in here,” Kramer said during the event.
“We want everyone to be treated equally when they’re coming through the door, whether they’re housed or not housed,” she said. “Everyone’s here for the same purpose, and that’s to receive services or connect to services. The survey is just part of entry for everyone.”
Rick Hogue, a homeless Army veteran, said he greatly appreciated the dental vans offering care in the church’s parking lot. He never had his lower teeth, he said, and lost his upper teeth because of liver cancer in 2012.
His car, the only thing he has close to a home of his own, takes most of his money. “Every time I save up enough money to get teeth, this thing takes most of my money,” he said.
Hogue lives these days at Gale’s Lodge off LaCreole Drive behind the United Methodist Church. The veterans’ shelter provides up to a year of emergency housing for veterans while connecting them to social service programs with an emphasis on employment and permanent housing.
“They tell me I don’t qualify for anything, but they’re going to try to get me a job,” Hogue said.
When he joined the Army, he added, he wanted to serve overseas. “They said I was too nuts to go out of the country,” he said. “I was a medic. I signed up right after the end of the war. I signed up to help our troops. I don’t want to kill anybody. I don’t believe in killing people. I wanted to go over there and help out.”
Ledell Gilmore availed himself of the haircuts provided by Joanne Boswell, the owner of C Street Salon in Independence, even though he is almost entirely bald. “I can’t even tell if she cut my hair or not,” he said.
Gordon said Polk County is making progress in addressing homelessness. Oregon House Bill 4123, passed during the 2022 short legislative session, provides money to county and local governments to coordinate efforts for services.
The result in Polk County will be an office with case workers to reach out to people experiencing homelessness and direct them to services.
“We’re also going to devise a five-year strategic plan to address homelessness in our area,” Gordon said. “The nice thing is our work in rural Polk County can kind of percolate up through the homeless lines, which covers the city of Salem. We can give voice to the rural problems.”
Meanwhile, Dowell just wants to find a place where he can park his RV and maybe get some sleep.
“I tried all the store parking lots,” he said. “They all say it’s trespassing. Even if you try to keep everything down low, no lights or anything, just go to sleep and mind your own business, you still get hassled. People are like, ‘You don’t have nothing better to do?’
“The best I’ve been able to do is find a street in a residential neighborhood,” he added. “I just pull off to the side and hope to gosh that whoever’s house it is going to be OK with it.”
He’s trying to find some permanent housing, said Dowell. “I signed up for those tiny houses in Salem,” he said. “I’m hoping that goes through. There are 300 people on the waiting list, and that was a few weeks ago. I don’t know how fast or slow that list goes.”
Employment remains a problem.
“I’ve had lots of different jobs, but without a place to live, it’s hard to wake up on time and take showers,” he said. “I’m trying to start my own car-detailing business because I have a few people I’ve done that for already. I’m just not so good with computers and the marketing side of it.”
The best part of last week’s event, Dowell said, was the opportunity to pick up a new coat.
“It’s been pretty cold lately,” he said.
