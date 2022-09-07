The Dallas Evangelical Church hosts Extreme Tour 2022 Sept. 16. The tour brings a diverse variety of musical styles to its concerts. The Extreme Tour is an end of Summer “gift to the community” especially youth and younger adults. The concert is from 5-9 p.m. at the Dallas Rotary Stage, at 182 SW Academy St.
In addition, the tour features Extreme Sports featuring skateboarders or BMX bikers hooking up with youth for clinics at skate parks and contests with invitations to the concert. The tour ends with Extreme Life, where at the end of the concert, lights are turned down and the audience invited to come closer to the stage while given a challenge to live an extreme life for Christ.
