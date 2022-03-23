The Faith Evangelical Free Church is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 25 at Fellowship Hall, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave.
To schedule an appointment, contact Barbara Barlow at (503) 881-2292 or sign up online at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code FaithFreeDallas.
