FALLS CITY — City staff and the Falls City City Council are trying to address what could become a bleak reality if no changes are made to the city’s financial outlook.

“I would state that with inflation and careful spending, we could maintain current service levels for 10 years,” said city manager Mac Corthell. “It’s pressing in the context of city planning, because 10 years isn’t all that long, but it’s not so pressing that we’ve got to say, sorry, we’ve got to fire all of our staff.”

The city has a $150,000 revenue deficit, meaning it is spending $150,000 more than it is bringing in. That doesn’t mean it’s overspending its current budget, but that it’s eating into reserves.

Over the summer Corthell and the council have been meeting in work sessions outside regularly scheduled council meetings to discuss possible revenue sources — such as systems development charges, an ordinance charging utilities to use the city’s rights-of-way, and adjusting sewer rates.

That is the first part of what is called the Falls City Financial Condition Project.

This year, Corthell asked the city’s budget committee to recommend to the council that the city’s overall finances become his top priority. The committee and the council both agreed to the project.

“We are getting ahead of it, and I don’t think it was at the right place on the priority list when I got here,” Corthell said. “I don’t think it was fully unrecognized, but I don’t think it was fully appreciated either.”

Corthell also embarked on a restructuring of city staff and created a fully outlined job descriptions for each position.

“People didn’t know what their job was, which is not their fault,” Corthell said. “They didn’t have accurate job descriptions and things like that. That’s that organization development piece. How much can we get out of people who aren’t able to operate efficiently?”

Corthell said the objective for the first part of the project is to have the city running in the most efficient way possible; and to adopt the utility rights-of-way ordinance; and street, water and sewer systems development charges.

“I’m trying to get our financial ship in order for the future,” Corthell said.

After that, he can re-evaluate the city’s standing and suggest other revenue-generating methods — or cuts to services. That could include a levy or fee to pay for code services or other programs.

He said city leaders will have to choose primary functions they want the city to provide and prioritize them.

“Then at some point, I’ll tell you where the money ends,” Corthell said. “At that point, everything past that has to be cut or we have to figure out a way to pay for.”