Itemizer-Observer
While the entire nation needed the whole month of June to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, the city of Falls City needed only a three-day weekend to show the community how to strut their stuff.
Held over weekend of Aug. 5-7, Falls City Pride is finally back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Co-organizer Larua Britton said she and partner Lori Sickles established Falls City Pride in 2015 but festivities had to be cancelled in 2020 and limited last year to flags only, posted on city streets.
“It originally started as Polk County Pride. Lori and I started Polk County Pride to let people know there is a community here and let’s gather and know each other. Then a couple years ago, we switched it to Falls City Pride,” Britton said.
She said the Falls City Pride committee meets throughout the year to brainstorm ideas for each day of the three-day event. This year’s itinerary featured a kickoff dance party and Tutu Strut competition at the Boondocks restaurant Britton and Sickles own, which had between 25-30 participants.
“We were so packed last night and it was so fun,” Sickles said. “Everybody’s excited to have it back. There’s always one or two naysayers. But the roar of the excitement is so loud that nobody can hear them.”
Braving the heat of the August sun, the festival continued outdoors Saturday featuring vendors, a rubber duck race and a float down the Little Luckiamute River on inflatables. Britton said the planned fundraising car wash had to unfortunately be cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.
“I was looking forward to it too. They would have gotten their money’s work with my vehicle,” she said.
Events continued the second night with Drag Queen Bingo at the Bread Board and capped off with a drag show at the Boondocks.
To entice a bigger turnout, Britton said they opened up a spot for campers in the Falls City Upper Park. More than 30 took them up on the offer.
Sickles said it was a good idea to separate the local festivities from the recently celebrated national ones.
Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a series of confrontations between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over six days.
President Bill Clinton first declared June as “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month” in 1999. President Barack Obama expanded it to LGBT Pride Month in 2009. And President Joe Biden declared its current recognition to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2021.
However, Sickles said Falls City organizers wanted their event later in the season to separate them from the national observation.
“We want the focus on us, instead of well, this is what everybody is doing. That’s why Falls City doesn’t do a fourth of July anymore. We do Summer Celebration,” she explained. “We want to draw people in to see our town instead of just another pride event.”
Falls City Thrives, a new nonprofit in town, was brought in to help organize fundraising efforts in small community, according to board chair Lynn Bailey.
“It’s one of our main activities we do for the community,” Bailey explained. “Our four focus areas are health and wellness, including mental health and taking care of our community, housing, volunteerism, and downtown development and beautification. This fits under that umbrella for us.”
In addition to helping Falls City Pride raise funds to pay for next year’s events, Falls City Thrives is also raising funds for a planned skate park in the city. Bailey said they ultimately need to raise $100,000. Through the rubber duck race and pancake breakfast, they had hoped to raise enough money to pay for a consulting firm to design the skatepark.
Bailey said turnout to the pancake breakfast was “phenomenal,” with more than 100 diners for sure. She added a generous donation from Synergize Auto in Dallas and another $500 anonymous donation put them over the top to get the contract with American Ramp company to start the skatepark design process.
“The coolest part a lot of people donated from out of town. They saw a really cool project for kids and donated their energies. This makes us eligible for future grants,” she said. “Falls City Pride went incredible. We’re grateful for everyone’s support. The entire weekend was amazing.”
