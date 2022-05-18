The Falls City Produce Giveaway received a $700 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to help cover the cost of fuel. This is in addition to the $1,100 the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund gave Falls City Produce Giveaway on Feb. 1.
While these two grants are for fuel, they also allow Falls City Produce Giveaway to continue to operate every Friday from 4-5 p.m. (or when the produce runs out).
This free giveaway provides fresh produce to residents from other areas such as Monmouth, Dallas, Independence and other communities around Falls City. Falls City Produce Giveaway operates out of the Mountain Gospel Fellowship FMC buildings. The group also goes every Friday to Marion-Polk Food Share in Salem to fill their Saturn van with as much as 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to give away.
As of February of 2021, Falls City Produce Giveaway is engaged in expanding the basic items given away every week to include overstocked USDA shelf-stable items.
The donation of a commercial refrigerator and freezer set also allows them to begin storing and giving away eggs, milk and other dairy products they were not able to before. The commercial refrigerator and freezer also can store certain fruits and vegetables that they’ve had to send to a farm if not given away that day.
