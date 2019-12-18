FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council voted 3 to 1 to affirm city manager Mac Corthell’s decision to dismiss former city clerk JoHanna Birr following a public appeal on Dec. 10.
Birr’s employment was terminated on Nov. 15 following an investigation of an incident in which Birr brought a gun to work at City Hall, 299 Mill St. Possessing firearms on city property is a city policy violation.
The city charter allows a dismissed employee to appeal the city manager’s decision. The employee can choose to have the hearing in closed-to-the-public executive session or in open session. Birr decided to hold the hearing during an open session.
“Under the city charter, the city manager is the administrative head of the city, and is tasked with making decisions,” said Mark Wolf, the attorney representing the city on the appeal. “The city council does not have direct authority over these personnel decisions, but under the city charter, can make recommendations to the city manager.”
The council had the option of supporting Corthell’s decision or sending it back to him for reconsideration.
According to a report completed by Corthell, he said that he found a firearm in Birr’s desk while looking for a stapler. Per city policy, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to take possession of the weapon. The deputy who responded informed the city that Birr was on probation and not allowed to possess a firearm.
Corthell placed Birr on paid administrative leave on Nov. 6 while the city investigated the incident. Birr was given a chance to answer to allegations on Nov. 14, but did not meet with Corthell, according to his report. Corthell sent her a letter of dismissal the next day.
Corthell said Birr was aware of the city’s policy, and created and posted posters reading “No Weapons in City Hall,” which outlined the state law prohibiting firearms in public buildings.
“This ‘for cause’ termination is based on your violations of the city’s policies against bringing firearms on city premises, violating criminal laws, and workplace violence, all of which are memorialized in the city personnel handbook,” Corthell wrote in Birr’s termination letter.
Birr’s attorney Larry Linder said she had permission to have the firearm at work, and that permission supersedes state law.
“It doesn’t apply to ‘a person who is authorized by the officer or agency that controls the public building to possess a firearm ... in that public building,’” Linder said. “Which means that if her supervisor, Mr. Corthell, had given her permission to have it, it would not be a crime.”
Birr told the council Monday during the hearing that former city manager Terry Ungricht gave her permission to have the firearm at work for protection. Birr said the arrangement continued when Corthell started. She said they talked about it soon after Corthell was hired.
“It was a couple years ago, when he first got here. When he first got here, I let him know I had it. Terry (Ungricht) had let me keep it,” Birr told the council at the appeal. “I let him know, and he said, ‘I think that’s great.’ He said, ‘We never had this conversation,’ and my response was, ‘What conversation?’”
She also wrote about having permission in an email to Corthell, asking, “Why do you feign surprise at finding a pistol in my desk drawer? You have been fully aware of its presence for months.”
Corthell denied that allegation in his report and during the hearing.
“It is equally disturbing that you attempt to lay aside your responsibility for knowingly violating policies and criminal law by claiming (falsely) that the city manager permitted it,” Corthell wrote. “This exhibits a lock of accountability, poor judgment, and compromises the safety/security of your co-workers and all visitors to City Hall.”
Mayor Jeremy Gordon also stated Corthell’s position.
“For the record, manager Corthell did deny that allegation,” Gordon said.
Additionally, Linder said if the manager was wrong in granting permission, he doesn’t believe his client should be punished for that mistake.
“The question that was being asked was a reasonable question, and that is can the city manager supersede the policy. The answer to that question is that if he does, he is out of line in doing it. But the real question is if your boss tells you that you can do something, can discipline you someone for following your boss’ directive. The answer is no.”
Linder said he didn’t believe the termination was just about the firearm. He said part of the reason was an exchange between Birr and Gordon the day before the gun was found.
“I understand that we are bound to the subject of the termination, but the story doesn’t start with the firearm being found in Ms. Birr’s desk,” Linder said. “The story starts the day prior with Ms. Birr sent a text message to Mayor Gordon saying she couldn’t keep quiet anymore regarding some of Mr. Corthell’s actions and she needed to disclose some things to him.”
He said his client was suspended shortly after Gordon received that message.
“That text did not reference Mr. Corthell at all. Just so you know,” Gordon said.
The issue was not addressed further during the hearing; however, Linder said that his client alleges that Corthell had her make journal entries to place utility payments into petty cash without properly crediting the utility accounts.
“There’s no audit trail,” she said. “And two public employees were made to volunteer on a Saturday doing the Spring Clean.”
Linder said she had planned to report those incidents to the mayor before she was placed on suspension.
Corthell said Birr had a number of other unrelated personnel issues recorded in her personnel file.
“While the current conduct issues are one in a pattern of performance and conduct deficiencies, they stand alone in determining that termination is the only appropriate course of action at this juncture,” Corthell wrote in his report.
City Councilor Jennifer Drill said she was uncomfortable affirming Corthell’s decision.
“I understand that, Mac, you have the authority to do that. My concern also was how it was handled. Just with the fact that none of the other stuff was brought up, it’s just interesting that the gun was found all of a sudden and this is now the reason for termination. I struggle with that,” Drill said. “Would actually like to see it moved back to the city manager for reconsideration. Because it’s a ‘he said, she said,’ if there is indeed a personnel issues that you had suspended her for the day before, then those should have been addressed and those have more merit than this.”
The other three councilors present at the meeting, Lori Jean Sickles, Tony Meier and Cliff Lauder, agreed with Corthell’s decision.
“I really like JoHanna and I hate to see this, but we hired a manager to do a job, and if we can’t stand behind him, I don’t know how we can expect him to do a job,” Meier said.
Lauder said the city’s policy seems clear.
“When you walk up the door at city hall, there’s a sign there that says, ‘No weapons in city hall,’” Lauder said. “To me, if there’s a weapon found at city hall and it belongs to somebody, that fact stands on its own without anything else.”
After the vote, Linder said he would speak to his client about what she wants to do next.
“The next step, if we are going to do something, is file a tort claim,” he said.
