Itemizer-Observer report

FALLS CITY — Councilor TJ Bailey is now Mayor TJ Bailey.

Falls City’s former mayor Jeremy Gordon, now getting ready to serve as a Polk County commissioner, announced July 13 that Bailey had been selected and sworn in as mayor at the Falls City City Council’s meeting the night before.

“Mayor Bailey had previously served on the Falls City Council for over a year and a half and has served as Council President since January 2021,” Gordon wrote in the announcement.

Bailey worked 20 years in special education and youth sports coach and is now an AVID teacher trainer at Central High School.

Bailey was appointed to the council in January of 2020 to complete the term of another councilor who was removed for missing too many meetings.

Bailey won election to the seat in November.

“Mayor Bailey is studious, a natural leader, and true community servant,” Gordon wrote. “To illustrate my last point, I ran into Mayor Bailey today and asked where he was headed. He told me he was on his way to power wash the building and sidewalk of a local business while the owners are on vacation as a way to thank them for organizing a recent community event. That’s who he is in a nutshell.”

The council will now have to fill Bailey’s council seat, and is accepting applications from interested candidates. The deadline to apply is Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Applications can be sent to City Hall, 299 Mill St., Falls City, OR 97344 or emailed to info@fallscityoregon.gov.

