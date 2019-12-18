FALLS CITY — David Radke was appointed to the Falls City City Council in June, but has now been removed due to poor attendance at meetings.
The council approved a resolution on Dec. 10 to make removal from the council automatic if a councilor misses three meeting in 90 days or five meetings in a calendar year. That made Radke’s removal effective on Dec. 10. He’s missed six regularly schedule meetings and special meetings since being appointed, including the Dec. 10 meeting.
City manager Mac Corthell worked with the city’s attorney Ross Williamson to outline a process that would have the council vote on dismissal if the three meetings in 90 days or five meetings in a year threshold is met.
Councilors Lori Jean Sickles and Tony Meier said the process misinterprets the intention of the committee that revised the city charter in 2014 approved by voters.
“When this was drawn up, ... the idea was that the council didn’t make a decision. The idea was that they were off. It was not up to the council,” Meier said. “We won’t be removing them. That’s the whole point. They are removing themselves.”
Sickles said the council has struggled to conduct business in the past because of poor attendance.
Councilor Jennifer Drill said she wasn’t in favor of automatic removal, and wanted to give councilors a chance to explain their absences. She said the council should offer that courtesy to Radke, who had planned trips out of town before being appointed.
“He did not join the council until the end of June, so he’s not been here six months,” Drill said. “I’m just saying that there’s things that an individual already has stuff planned and so forth. We’ve got to have a little bit of grace and mercy in these things.”
Meier said if Radke wants to continue serving, he can reapply to fill the vacancy and explain his absences then.
Councilor Cliff Lauder said serving on the council should be taken seriously.
“It’s a position of responsibility,” he said. “I know that you are not supposed to kick the guy off because you haven’t seen him here since August, but if he hasn’t been her since August, what good is he doing on the council?”
Corthell said the position will be advertised and the council will approve a process for replacement at it goal setting session in early January. He it would be possible to appoint a new councilor at the Jan. 13 meeting if the process is approved at the goal setting meeting.
