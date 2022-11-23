Falls City Live Nativity

Mountain Gospel Fellowship

The Christmas season is a time of delightful opportunities and warm discoveries. Gathered hearts of friends and families patiently wait, anticipating gifts and treasures, not only under a tree, but mostly within relationship. Gifts are intentionally given in grace and love, freely from the heart of one to another. We celebrate the season of Christmas because the greatest gift of perfect love has been truly given to each one of us.

