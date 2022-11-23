Mountain Gospel Fellowship
The Christmas season is a time of delightful opportunities and warm discoveries. Gathered hearts of friends and families patiently wait, anticipating gifts and treasures, not only under a tree, but mostly within relationship. Gifts are intentionally given in grace and love, freely from the heart of one to another. We celebrate the season of Christmas because the greatest gift of perfect love has been truly given to each one of us.
Thus, it becomes a fervent desire to share it with others. This Christmas season, the Community of Falls City is experiencing an exciting, new tradition. The lighting of a newly raised Community Christmas Tree is from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at 257 North Main St. However, this year’s event we will also have opportunity to remember the past.
Last year’s Community Christmas tree lighting ceremonial event was regionally recognized and awarded an “Oregon Ovation! Award” by the Oregon Festival and Events Association for best event under $150,000. Last year’s tree has been saved and cherished not only in our hearts, but also within the gift of the tree itself. The 2021 Falls City Community Christmas Tree was preserved and harvested into unique memorabilia ornaments and gifts for community to discover and to carry into the bright future of Falls City.
This week, 20 of these one-of-a-kind ornaments will be hidden for all to discover within the community of Falls City each day until Christmas. A total of 100 of these wooden medallion ornaments will be hidden for discovery. If you do discover one of these cherished ornaments, please share your discovery with us on the Falls City Community Facebook page.
For those who discover the first 20 ornaments hidden the week before the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3 are encouraged to bring their discovery to this year’s event for a special gift especially for them. This tradition will be continued in the years to come.
There will not only be wonderful entertainment, warm friendships, delectable treats, and magical memories, but there will most of all be a truth to be found within the hope of Christmas in a community that is cherished and deeply loved.
