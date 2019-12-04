FALLS CITY — For some students, the idea of two weeks off from school for winter break is stressful. Some students depend on school as place to stay warm and have a meal.
Falls City High School’s freshman class recognized that and decided to do something about it. The class will host an Elf-themed holiday party on the last day of school to provide every student at the high school with a gift to take home.
Falls City’s freshmen need help with the effort. The class asks for people or businesses to sponsor door prizes, gifts, food and decorations for the party. Sponsorships are due by Monday.
“Not all of our peers get to have a merry holiday season. Not all of our peers enjoy a warm home and a full belly. Not all of our peers receive gifts and have happy celebrations during the holidays,” wrote members of the class in a letter to potential donors. “Many are worried about remaining warm and fed over the break. Others may be worried about spending more of their time in a stressful or traumatic home environment.”
Businesses or individuals wishing to donate to the party should contact Lynn Bailey, lynn.bailey@fallscityschools.org.
“We feel strongly that every student at FCHS deserves a little love and care before going on break,” the letter read. “This Holiday Wish Event will ensure each of our approximately 77 students start their break off with a small gift and a lot of cheer.”
