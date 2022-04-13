State Representative Anna Scharf (right) was recognized by the Falls City Council for her invaluable work in advocating for $2.5 million in funding from the state’s budget reconciliation bill of the general fund to go toward the city’s new $5.7 million wastewater treatment facility project.
