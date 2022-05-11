Falls City presents Rock the Block, a Mental Wellness Block Party and street dance for all ages on May 21.
The Mental Health Fair is from 6-8 p.m. followed by the dance party from 8-11 p.m., both at 304 North Main St.
The event is sponsored by Falls City Thrives, Falls City Booster Club, Falls City High School Student Leadership, Salem Health: West Valley Hospital and Polk County Family & Community Outreach.
