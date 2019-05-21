FALLS CITY — A Falls City man faces charges of menacing and resisting arrest after he reportedly caused a disturbance at Falls City City Hall on Thursday.

Sheriff Mark Garton said Terry Hirbeck was asked to leave city hall, and city staff called 911 at about 1 p.m.

“He left, briefly, and then came back into the office still causing a disturbance,” Garton said. “He claimed he was armed with a knife, a gun, and a bomb, and then left city hall.”

Deputies found Hirbeck at his residence in Falls City.

“During the arrest, Mr. Hirbeck resisted being taken into custody,” Garton said. “No one was hurt during the arrest and he was transported to the jail.”

Hirbeck was charged with second-degree trespassing, first-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing and initiating a false report. However, following his arraignment in Polk County Circuit Court, the Polk County District Attorney’s office didn’t file on the trespassing and initiating a false report charges.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail on $50,000 bail. Hirbeck’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 6.