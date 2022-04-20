Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports on April 16, at about 8:44 p.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 36300 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive, just east of Jefferson in Linn County.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Subaru Forrester, operated by Edward Gordon Miller, 58, of Falls City, was traveling east on Jefferson-Scio Drive in the westbound lane and struck a 1996 Toyota Tercel, operated by Ronald Dennis Rogers, 61, of Scio, head-on. Rogers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Miller was transported to the Salem Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash and Miller was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. Miller was lodged in the Linn County Jail for charges of criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter in the first degree, DUII, and reckless driving.
