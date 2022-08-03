Mark your calendars for a weekend of pride fun in Falls City Aug. 5-7. Come on Friday and get your free camp spot to hang out all weekend.
Events kick off things off on Friday night at 8 p.m. with a pride dance party at the Boondocks bar & restaurant at 318 N. Main St. Wear your best tutu because at 9:30 p.m. there will be a “Tutu Walk-off.” Saturday, Aug. 6, starts with a charity car wash and vendor booths in the Lower park (Fay Wilson Memorial Park). There will be a food truck, lots of fun booths, kid games and Falls City’s very own John Swanson, aka “Swanne,” will be the game show host for the adult game show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.