Itemizer-Observer report

FALLS CITY – The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund awarded Falls City’s produce giveaway program a $1,100 grant to continue to provide fresh produce to residents each week.

This is the fourth year the program has received the grant. The giveaway operates out of the Mountain Gospel Fellowship building on Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m.

“Every Friday, we go to Marion-Polk Foodshare in Salem to fill our Saturn van with as much as 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to giveaway,” said Charles Flynn, a volunteer with the program.

Recently, the program was given a commercial refrigerator and freezer, which has enabled the program to expand providing eggs, milk, and other dairy products, as well as store produce longer.

“As of February of 2021, we are engaged in expanding the basic items we give away every week to include overstocked USDA shelf-stable items,” Flynn said.