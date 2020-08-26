Itemizer-Observer

FALLS CITY — The Falls City Council appointed former Independence city manager David Clyne as it interim manager after the resignation of current City Manger Mac Corthell.

The council met in a special meeting Tuesday evening to make the appointment.

Corthhell submitted his resignation on Aug. 19 and it is effective on Sept. 21.

Clyne's appointment will be final after contract negotiations conclude. Corthell said he would like to have that finished as soon as possible and may call a special meeting to approve the contract before the council's next scheduled meeting on Sept. 14.

Corthell recommended that the council appoint Clyne in his staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting. Clyne retired from Independence in 2018 after a 40-year career in public service and 30 years in city administration. He most recently served as the interim manager for the city of Newberg. Clyne lives in Independence.

“Mr. Clyne is well-known and well-respected in Polk County, and the greater Mid-Willamette Valley Region,” Corthell wort in the staff report. “His presence as manager pro-tem would certainly lend itself to continuity of governance through operational and project expertise, as well as strong relationships with community partners and funding agencies.”

Corthell said that Clyne indicated he would work for an hourly rate and without benefits.

“His primary goal would be to assist the council in determining a process and finding a set of suitable candidates for the council to select from in filling the city manager position long-term,” Corthell said.

If approved, Clyne would start work on Sept. 14, allowing for some transition time before Corthell leaves.

Falls City’s charter requires that the council fill a vacancy in city manager as soon as possible. If not temporary manager is appointed, the mayor would serve in the role until a new manager if hired.

The appointment would be subject to contract negotiations. Corthell and the city’s attorney will conduct contract negotiations.

Corthell was hired in May 2018 and announced in late 2019 that he would be resigning in July or August of this year.

For more on this story, see the I-O Sept. 2 edition of the I-O.