When the student leadership at Falls City High School was recently polled about the issues that were currently most important to them, they chose drug and alcohol abuse prevention, housing and homelessness, and mental health.
It was fortuitous timing then that some outside grant funding coincided with the month of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
School counselor Alea Littleton explained the Oregon Community Foundation provided a $5,000 grant that was split locally, with Falls City Thrives getting $2,000, the Falls City Booster Club $2,000 and the High School Leadership the final $1,000.
Littleton said they were able to address mental health awareness with the help of these other groups by turning the issue into a “cool, larger community-scale effort.”
“At the high school, we had an assembly on why import to talk about mental health. Then we had an overview of it throughout the month, with Wellness Wednesdays, yoga with students, unplugged days playing boardgames, paint sessions, and financial wellness and health workshops,” Littleton said. “It was fun and exciting.”
In addition, the school invited its 60 ninth through 12th graders to join in on QPR training. Littleton said about a third of the student body participated in the suicide prevention training, which stands for question, persuade and refer.
“It helps them intervene when a friend is in crisis, to learn the resources available in the area,” Littleton said. “QPR is about positive messaging. Don’t give up.”
Student leadership was also able to use some of the grant money to expand the mental health awareness program by having high school students teaching interactive sessions with middle and elementary students.
The month of activities culminated with a block party on Main Street in Falls City, with flags lining the street with Health Awareness Colors, hosted by Falls City Thrives.
Amy Houghtaling, Booster Club President, said the results of the mental health awareness went surprisingly well.
“The students were overwhelmingly grateful. The kickoff assembly was a little awkward, but the students have done a really great job in each activity,” Houghtaling said. “The yoga they made it through, the people really enjoyed the painting, the unplugged event - not to have a cell phone in reach.”
Littleton agreed, the success of Health Awareness Month shows what can be accomplished when everyone in the community chips in.
“Amy and I, going into the events, were not sure who would join. But they surprised us each time. The students were taking it really seriously. They were practicing self-care like they never have before,” Littleton added.
