FALLS CITY — Students at Falls City High School sit in groups of four, each group with a set of black, green, yellow and red cards.
They are being tested on how to evaluate victims of a disaster — whether that be a shooting, earthquake or other situation with injuries.
They have a challenge on their hands: A 34-year-old man with visible minor injuries, but he’s insisting that he needs to go to the hospital immediately.
Falls City assistant fire chief Sharon Greve tells the students that he can remember his name, date of birth, location and what happened to him. His skin is pink, warm and dry.
The cards in front of the students represent patient conditions in this triage exercise. Black is dead; green is non-emergency; yellow is intermediate; and red is critical.
When Greve asked the students to assign the anxious man a color, there’s some disagreement — some groups said green, others said yellow.
Why yellow, she asks one group.
“Because he’s showing signs of shock with the aggression,” said freshman Mason Cushway.
She said Cushway and his team could be right, but she ultimately disagrees.
“This guy is green. You are going to see a lot of these. He’s green. He is agitated. He might just be scared,” Greve said. “He might be showing a little bit of the signs of shock, but because he knows who he is, where he is, what happened, his name, his date of birth. He’s pink, warm and dry. If he’s showing signs of shock like, agitation, he should be starting to look pale.”
The 25 students in the class are part of Polk County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program for teens. At the end of the class, the students can take the certification test to become official CERT members.
The class represents between a quarter and a third of the high school students, which could prove beneficial in a real disaster.
Greve told students that Falls City would be on its own for long time during an emergency. She said that she recalls when she was a child, the entire western part of the Pacific Northwest was hit with a powerful storm that knocked out power. Falls City wasn’t back online for 11 days.
“Falls City is little, kind of out off by ourselves. The only people who are going to be able to help us are those that are here in town at that time,” Greve said. “If it’s during the day on a workday, guess what? Most of our firefighters and medics are out of town working. We have probably six people in the department that are here in town during those times.”
She said if the predicted Cascadia earthquake happened, the city’s bridges are going go out. It will take time and clearing of back roads to get people from one side of town to another.
She emphasized the importance of emergency workers and CERT volunteers being prepared for a disaster ahead of time, so their families are safe. Then they can help neighbors.
“No. 1, if we can learn to take care of ourselves and keep ourselves safe and healthy, and then the next responsibility is your family,” Greve said. “If you can take care of your family in a disaster, we don’t really have a disaster because everybody is taking care of their family.”
That point resonated with Cushway, who joined the class because he’s interested in becoming a firefighter. He recently joined the Falls City Fire Department as a junior firefighter.
“I got really interested when (science teacher) Ms. (Britton) Castor said I would be helping others and how I would be helping people in disaster situations,” he said. “We’ll know that we won’t have anyone to help us, so we have to learn these things.”
The class has already reviewed making family emergency plans, and he said his family’s emergency kit is developing.
“I have some fire-starting stuff in my room, and my entire family is big into the outdoors, so we keep a bunch of camping stuff.”
They have a propane stove, a garden, and they raise meat cows, he said.
“In case there’s an emergency situation, there’s a lot of stuff we can use,” he said.
The class became part of the high school’s schedule after Castor become a certified CERT instructor. It also doubles as an English class, so language arts teacher Lynn Bailey co-teaches with Castor.
“They are reading, writing and talking about CERT topics. They are earning a language arts credit under the theme of CERT,” Castor said.
Greve said students in the class seem engaged, especially when the topic of helping others comes up.
“You start talking about them helping their families and you see them perk right up, because this is something where they can really make a difference,” Greve said.
Castor said that’s one of the reasons she and Bailey wanted to combine it with language arts.
“That was the purpose was to find something engaging and interesting to talk about in language arts, because language arts seems to be something that they aren’t always as engaged in, but it is very necessary for graduation,” Castor said.
It also is a confidence builder, knowing they have a role to play that could possibly save a life or assist someone in an emergency.
“I think teenagers are really underestimated in what they are capable of anymore,” she said. “They are not given the responsibilities that they used be, I think, so telling them that they could really help, it makes them feel good about themselves.”
