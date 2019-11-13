FALLS CITY — Voters in Falls City renewed a property tax levy supporting school programs by a wide margin in Tuesday’s special election.
The levy was the only item on the Nov. 5 ballot in Polk County, and it passed 180 to 117, or 60 percent voting yes to 40 percent voting no.
The five-year levy will charge property owners $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. That money will go to pay for the district’s music program, sports programs, extracurricular activities and after school program, FACES.
It extends the levy that was to expire in June 2020, and is estimated to bring in $102,972 in 2020-21.
