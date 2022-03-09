Itemizer-Observer
In a surprise addition to the Polk County Commissioner’s agenda March 3, Craig Pope announced an award won by local volunteers and organizers. The Falls City annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event received the 2021 Ovation Recognition Award from the Oregon Festivals and Events Association for Festival of the Year for events with a budget under $150,000.
Pope said this was an opportunity to recognize organizers, led by Dani Haviland, Chairman of the Falls City Parks and Recreation Board. Haviland was happy to spread the adulation for the award.
“James Metzler is the sparkplug that keeps everything going around the community with these events,” she said. She adding he’s run the event ever since she’s been in Falls City and put in for the award as a way to honor everyone involved, not seeking attention for himself. “Actually, it’s given about Gospel Fellowship Church. It is a community that makes it happen. I’m just a person that volunteers a lot.”
Commissioner and former Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon didn’t let Haviland off lightly deflecting her contributions to the community.
“I’ve gotten to know Dani as mayor of Falls City over the years. Your service in Falls City runs very deep. In terms of spark plug, you are a spark plug in many areas of the city,” Gordon said.
He then ticked off the many community events made possible by Haviland - in addition to being the chairman of the Parks and Rec Board, she’s Founding Board Member for Falls City Thrives 501c3, organizes an annual fundraiser for money to be used in the community, organizes a weekly food giveaway, is on the church board, the Memorial Day Let Freedom Ring event, and Falls City Pride, not to forget the tree lighting ceremony.
“You’re just an incredible organizer, a source of energy and love in the community. I just so appreciate you,” Gordon said. “She’s won national awards and doesn’t do it for the awards either. You’re such a huge asset in Falls City and Polk County. I appreciate your work and everyone’s in an event like this. Like you said, everybody gets involved in the community, all walks of life, it’s really an eclectic event. It’s wonderful that it’s recognized.”
