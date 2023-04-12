CSD candidates
PATRICIA BUCK

One of the few contested races voters will have to decide upon come the May 16 special election is choosing from three familiar faces for director of Seat 7 of the Central School District.

There’s incumbent Susan Graham, who the board chose mid-year to complete the term vacated by Darcy Kirk. Kirk abruptly resigned due to a “difficult time on the board.” She has refocused the distractions from her life and is ready to return to the fold. And finally, Pete Swan, who put his hat in the ring as a potential replacement for Kirk, is also running again.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.