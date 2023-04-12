One of the few contested races voters will have to decide upon come the May 16 special election is choosing from three familiar faces for director of Seat 7 of the Central School District.
There’s incumbent Susan Graham, who the board chose mid-year to complete the term vacated by Darcy Kirk. Kirk abruptly resigned due to a “difficult time on the board.” She has refocused the distractions from her life and is ready to return to the fold. And finally, Pete Swan, who put his hat in the ring as a potential replacement for Kirk, is also running again.
Meanwhile, two familiar, long-time faces on the board have chosen not to run as incumbents for their seats this year – Zone 1’s Vidal Pena and Zone 3’s Steve Love. Love said 2023 would be his last term on the school board.
“I have been on the board for three terms (12 years) with five of those serving as the board chair,” Love said. “I plan to remain involved in the district’s long-range facility plan as a volunteer while exploring other opportunities to serve our community.”
Meanwhile, Pena said he had to vacate his Zone 1 seat after moving to another section of the school district.
In his four years on the school board, Pena said he was happy to see Latino representation after approximately 30 years without it. He was disappointed he could not find another to replace him in his absence.
“I tried to find another Latino from Zone 1 to run but was unsuccessful. I was very disappointed that I could not get a Latino or even another person of color to run,” Pena said.
However, he assures voters he will be back to run for the seat in Zone 2 when it is up for election in 2024.
In the meantime, he plans to support Graham to return to the board.
“Her knowledge of budgetary systems, graphs, data, etc., is impressive. She also is eager to get involved in additional position within the school board,” Pena said. “For example, she is now the Polk/Yamhill County Legislative policy committee OSBA rep. That is not a small position, and it was a hard seat to find a replacement for. She stepped up. She is also everywhere and involved in so many things in the community.”
Susan Graham
Graham said the reason she decided to return as an incumbent is the same for why she applied to fill the vacated position in the first place – her belief in the school system.
“Once I retired from my accounting job, I had time to devote to the community. The school board had been on mind for some time. It’s important to have strong public schools and offer the best possible education for kids,” Graham said.
Graham said ever since she and her husband moved here from the Bay Area in 2014, they immediately got involved in the community. Before the school board, she’d also volunteered to be on the Independence YMCA Board of Directors and the Monmouth/Independence Community Foundation Board.
Graham said in her less than a year on the board, she’s seen a lot of great work. However, after the perceived lack of communication during the hiring process for a new principal at Central High School, she admits there’s still work to do. She points to a big step the district took, implementing chats with Superintendent Jennifer Kubista.
“There’s been many, many chats with the community giving them the opportunity to talk with superintendent and school board any time. I think that’s great,” Graham said. “I’d like to see more community come out to those events. It’s a chance to ask questions in a setting less formal than school board meeting.”
Graham said if re-elected, in addition to continuously improving communication between the board and community stakeholders, she plans to continue her support for the district’s “whole child approach” to the education and development of our students, which “focuses on equity and long-term success in education, in future careers and in life.” Also, her priorities include continuing to provide access to educational facilities that are safe and support learning, and providing educators with the training, support and quality educational materials they need.
Darcy Kirk
While Graham’s predecessor, Kirk, left the seat before the end of her term, she felt she’d filled her duties to her best before leaving. Juggling those duties while overseeing the graduation year of her two children proved to be overwhelming.
“I had a difficult time on the board,” Kirk said, adding her difficulties were compounded “because my voice was different than many others on the board.”
Now that she and her husband are empty nesters, Kirk said she’s been able to get a new handle on the many things she successfully juggles in her life – as manager of her family’s multiple hazelnut farms to community volunteer.
The first step to her return, she said, is to simply be honest with the community.
“Stuff like those changes in life can be at times key and emotional,” she explained. “I want to move forward, building schools and community. Our community is so amazing in the support it shows our schools.”
The next sign of her refocus toward the schools is a slick brochure she’s produced for social media. In it, Kirk outlines her role as board member and goals she’d like to see its membership take on, from improved family involvement to a strengthened community partnership.
“I’m excited to get involved again. I’d love the opportunity to be involved again. Rebuild relationships could have been tarnished or come up short,” Kirk said. “I still stand by the things I did before. I am eager to learn and make this a volunteer position you can get behind. I believe in our community and education it provides.”
Pete Swan
Meanwhile, since the school board passed over Swan in selecting Graham to replace Kirk, he knew his desire to serve the school community continued, regardless if he’d been selected. That’s why Swan was waiting in the wings to run a campaign again this spring.
Swan’s biggest resume enhancer was the two years he chaired the district’s budget committee.
“It’s a great way to engage,” he said. “I’ve been in banking, commercial lending and agriculture, for 17 years. It was a natural fit to get involved on the budget committee looking at numbers and spreadsheets.”
All four of Swan’s children attend Central schools – one in middle school and three in elementary. He’s been a busy dad getting involved in their education and activities, from basketball to Talmadge chess club.
“What a cool experience it was to see all these children, on a basketball court, playing chess,” he said. “So, I’m very much involved in their extracurricular activities and helping with homework.”
If elected, Swan’s basic campaign promise is students first. Second, he wants to hold leadership accountable for anything that doesn’t go well.
“Not that there’s anything wrong with it now. I’m not coming in with mandate X, Y and Z. I want to see the good work continue,” Swan explained.
He added he would like to bring an outsider’s perspective to the school board. One of his observations watching board meetings was the perception there were more “superintendent meetings.”
“When I listen to meetings, I usually end up with more questions than answers. It seems odd to me how central a role the superintendent has,” Swan said. “Board members need to be able to step up and get more immediate answers. They don’t’ get enough answers to tough questions.” In asking for the community’s vote, Swan promises to bring energy to the table.
“I, too, want what’s best for the community. So, I’d love people’s confidence to bring more transparency and keep students first,” he said.
