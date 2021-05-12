Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, neighbors to 288 SW Applegate Trail called 911 when they saw smoke and heard the smoke alarms sounding from inside the house.

Dallas Fire & EMS responded and on arrival immediately requested a second alarm as there was a large column of smoke coming from the house, according to a Dallas Fire news release. A call for a second alarm adds more resources that are not initially dispatched to assist.

There was conflicting information on whether the resident was home or not. Firefighters quickly made entry, began searching for the resident and received information she was not home during their search.

Firefighters then immediately began putting out the fire and within minutes had it knocked down. Unfortunately the family cat was found deceased upon a secondary search of the residence.

The cause of the fire was due to the stove top accidentally being left on. The residence sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

Dallas Fire & EMS was assisted by Dallas Police, SW Polk Rural Fire Protection District, Polk County Fire District No. 1, and the Red Cross.