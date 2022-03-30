Mid-Valley Parenting presents the return of their annual FamJam, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 23 at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be fun games and activities, local businesses and service providers, important health screenings, and local school districts on site for kindergarten registration.
Many fun giveaways and more. Learn more about Mid-Valley Parenting at www.midvalleyparenting.org.
(0) comments
