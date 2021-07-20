Itemizer-Observer

WILLAMINA — When most towns feature a Fourth of July parade, they host some sort of fundraiser to pay for the fireworks. When Willamina’s Fourth of July Committee needs to add to its coffers, they get their partner Total Destruction Racing Team to invite the biggest, loudest vehicles on four wheels to race in the mud.

The town of just over 2,000 becomes ground zero for the Mud Drags and Boggs racing event. The annual event returned July 17 after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Sherry Dawkins Dawkins said everyone was excited to be back after a year layoff.

“We didn’t know until middle of June that we could even do it. The Fourth of July committee had 2 ½ weeks to plan their event. We only had a month to plan this. We were impressed by how many spectators were there, a near record turnout. We were hoping for more trucks,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins said the regional event drew in 80 trucks, some as far away as Woodland and Longview, Washington, to race in the main events, with 15 of them returning in the Powder Puff classes with women drivers behind the wheels.

If you missed out on this weekend’s festivities, Willamina hosts another Mud Drags and Boggs race Aug. 28. Dawkins said be sure to remember to bring your own chair and sunscreen.

Final results: Mud Drags

Open Class

1st - Mondo Ojeda, of Lafayette, racing a grey 1990 Toyota pickup (Lead Foot Racing)

2nd - Charles Quinton, of Salem, racing a burgundy 1976 Chevy pickup

3rd - Josh Hermens, of McMinnville, racing a red 1986 Toyota pickup (RIP Racing)

Trophies Sponsored by JL Trucking. LLC

Super Modified

1st - Charles Quinton, of Salem, racing a burgundy 1976 Chevy pickup

2nd - Jeff Lockwood of McMinnville racing a blue 1949 Ford pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd - Mike Samson, of Sheridan, driving a burgundy 1985 Toyota pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies Sponsored by- B & T Automotive

Modified

1st - Dennis Dawkins, of Tillamook, driving an orange 1995 Jeep Wrangler (Outlaw Racing Team)

2nd - Kelly Duvall, of Lafayette, driving a blue 1975 Chevy pickup (Lead Foot Racing)

3rd - Felix Roldan, Jr., of Lincoln City, racing a white 1976 Chevy pickup (Mud Drag Mafia)

Trophies Sponsored by- Mike’s Repair

Service

8 Cylinder

Road & Trail

1st - Justin Berger, of Myrtle Point, driving a black 1975 Ford pickup

2nd - Justin Leno, of Tillamook, driving a red/white 1985 Ford pickup (Outlaw Racing Team)

3rd - Kelly Duvall, of Lafayette, driving a blue 1975 Chevy pickup (Lead Foot Racing)

Trophies Sponsored by-Willamina Chamber of Commerce

8 Cylinder Stock/6 Cylinder Modified

1st - Justin Hamilton, of Coquille, driving a silver 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2nd - Chris Lucia, of

McMinnville, driving a red 2000 GMC pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd - Chris Svarverud, of McMinnville, driving a black 1983 Chevy pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies Sponsored

by-Boyer Speed

6 Cylinder Stock /

4 Cylinder Modified

1st - Rusty Schiedler, of Woodland, Wash., driving a green 2008 Jeep Wrangler

2nd - Brian Fullbright, of Lafayette, driving a blue 1997 Toyota (Lead Foot Racing)

3rd - Leelyn Waggoner, of Dallas, driving a black 2012 Jeep Wrangler

Trophies Sponsored by- Mike’s Roofing and Construction

4 Cylinder Stock

1st - Eric Peterson, of Sheridan, driving a black 1982 Toyota pickup

2nd - Isaac Padilla, of Sheridan, driving a white Toyota

3rd - Brad Roselle, of Grand Ronde, driving a blue 1992 Suzuki Swift

Trophies Sponsored by-McMinnville Les Schwab

Modified Powder Puff

1st - Jennifer Colton, of Willamina, driving a lime green 1985 Ford Bronco (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd - Brianna Richardson, of Lafayette, driving a 1975 Chevy pickup (Lead Foot Racing)

Trophies Sponsored by-Whitman Family

Road & Trail Powder Puff

1st - Rose Hermens, of McMinnville, driving a white 1986 Toyota pickup (RIP Racing)

2nd - Jessica Wilson, of Tillamook, driving an orange 1995 Jeep Wrangler (Outlaw Racing)

3rd - Rene Banes, of Otis, driving a green 1986 Ford Ranger (Total Destruction

Racing Team)

Trophies Sponsored by-Willamina Economic District

8 Cylinder Stock Powder Puff

1st - Alyssa Hamilton, of Coquille, driving a silver 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2nd - Kathy Cawley, of Grand Ronde, driving a silver 1978 Samari (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd - Stacey Svarverud, of McMinnville, driving a Black 1983 Chevy pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies Sponsored by- Mary Jane

Hollinger

4 & 6 Cylinder Powder Puff

1st - Katie Allie, McMinnville, driving a tan 1999 Jeep Wrangler

2nd - Stephanie Nelson, of Sheridan, driving a black 1988 Toyota pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd - Mindy Schiedler, of Woodland, Wash., driving a green 2008 Jeep Wrangler.

Trophies Sponsored by-Salmon River RV Park

Mud Boggs

Open Class

1st - Daniel Brown, of Willamina, driving an orange 1947 Jeep (DD Racing)

Trophies Sponsored by-Willamina Chamber of Commerce

Super Modified/Modified

1st - Charles Quinton, of Salem, driving a burgandy1976 Chev pickup 3.52 Sec

2nd - Roland James, of Longview, Wash., driving an orange 1976 K5 Blazer 3.85 Sec

3rd - Tim May of Sheridan driving a Lime Green 1985 Ford Bronco 34ft.

Trophies Sponsored by-JL Trucking, LLC

Stock V8/Road & Trail

1st - Dan Crawford, of Lafayette, driving a black 1998 Chevy pickup, 40’ 3”

2nd - Cody Veach driving a white 1978 Ford Bronco, 32’ 5”

3rd - Bill Cawley, of Grand Ronde, driving a silver 1978 Samuri (Total Destruction Racing Team), 24’ 5”

Trophies Sponsored by- Bonanza Antiques

4 & 6 Cylinder

1st - Jacob Doctor, of Carlton, driving a red 1986 Toyota

2nd - Corey Selfridge, of Newberg, driving a tan 1999 Jeep Wrangler (Total Destruction Racing Team), 31’ 5”

Trophies Sponsored by- Best Stop Market

Top Team Award

Total Destruction Racing Team

Trophy Sponsored by Willamina Fourth of July Committee