Itemizer-Observer
Speeders beware: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is once again ramping up patrols from Feb. 20 through March 12. The enhanced enforcement campaign aims to reduce dangerous driving and crashes. It is funded by a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In the last round of enhanced enforcement from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, six deputies participated, and 28 contacts were made with speeding drivers.
Fatal crash rates have been rising in the U.S.
Recently, the NHTSA has revealed estimates that show a 12% increase in motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 over the previous year’s first nine months.
According to David House, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, this nationwide phenomenon is also impacting Oregon. To House, this is an alarming trend because the rate of traffic fatalities per vehicle miles traveled has been dipping for decades.
What’s been causing the increase? House thinks that speeding could be at the heart of the problem.
“What speed does is it takes a fender bender and turns it into an injury crash. Or it takes an injury crash, and it makes it a fatal crash,” House said.
According to House, law enforcement agencies across the state have seen higher and higher speeds since the start of the pandemic. He believes that once ODOT has finished compiling and analyzing crash data from 2020 and 2021, it will back up what ODOT has been hearing anecdotally from law enforcement.
Lieutenant Dustin Newman, patrol commander at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, has witnessed the increasing speeds of drivers.
According to Newman, it’s easy for him and his deputies to find drivers going 75 mph or above on county highways.
“You can take your car out and sit on Highway 22 and see that it’s a race track out there,” Newman said.
During the first part of the pandemic, many law enforcement agencies – including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office – were contacting fewer drivers. Both House and Newman believe that drivers may have become accustomed to fewer drivers on the roads and less enforcement of traffic violations during this time.
Added to this, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is facing increased call loads.
“The number of things we’re responding to is increasing, and it takes time away from the guys doing the traffic enforcement, which is second to call response,” Newman said.
With life slowly returning to normal, more drivers are now on the road, yet drivers seem to not be slowing down. According to Newman, the increased patrols are a way to get more law enforcement out on the roads, contact drivers, and educate the dangers of speeding and other traffic infractions.
While going a few miles over the speed limit might seem inconsequential, House believes that speeding poses a severe threat to motorists and pedestrians near a roadway.
“You think you’re saving yourself a few minutes of travel time, but you’re taking a huge risk – for yourself, passengers, and other people on the road,” House said.
According to House, there are ways to avoid speeding and being pulled over by law enforcement in Polk County as patrols increase this month.
“The answer to that is not a new answer – drive at the speed that’s safe for the conditions, don’t engage in distractions like cell phones and electronic devices,” House said. “Always drive sober, always use your seatbelt, get plenty of rest and be ready for your trip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.