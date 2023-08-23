Employees who work in West Salem will now have to wait until the November election to find out if a portion of their wages will be taxed. Oregon Business & Industry, a Salem-based business group, successfully garnered enough signatures on its petition to send the proposed payroll tax to voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The Salem Council narrowly passed the measure 5-4 on July 10. The 0.814% tax on wages earned in the city above minimum wage would help close a city budget shortfall and would pay for additional police and firefighters, as well as funding operations for several homeless shelters after federal money for the programs runs out.
Both West Salem representatives on the Salem City Council voted in favor of the proposed tax. Micki Varney said by email to The Itemizer-Observer that her job is to make the best decision, given the information provided to her to preserve the essential services the residents need.
“Come the November election, I hope people will do the same and make the best informed decision they can, just as I did,” Varney said. “I respect the voice of the people. If they decide to not support the payroll tax, the public will own a different reality — they will have the steering wheel and they will own the outcome. Regardless, I will do my due diligence to reflect the will of our community.”
Council President Virginia Stapleton said she, too, looks forward to the next couple months of debate amongst Salem voters determining the best path forward to deal with the structural imbalance in the city’s general fund.
“I will do my best to help educate voters on the needed investment and what’s at risk if this measure fails,” Stapleton also said by email. “With the help of the city manager and my colleagues on council, we will start to create a plan should the measure fail, that would include cuts to this fiscal year’s budget of around $10 million dollars.
If the voters decide against the proposed payroll tax, Stapleton said Salem’s general will face a shortfall for fund that pays for many city services, including police, fire, EMS, the public library, parks and the Center 50+.
“We have a work session planned for September where we expect to hear more from the City Manager about these proposed cuts,” Stapleton said.
In the meantime, Stapleton, has teamed with Salem Citizen Budget Committee members Dr. Irvin Brown and Paul Tigan, and Salem Planning Commissioner Michael Slater, to launch the Save Salem campaign to support a “yes” vote on Nov. 7 to prevent those critical cuts to city services.
“This is a grassroots campaign about what’s at stake if we as a community fail to address the nearly $30 million dollar shortfall coming within the next few years,” Stapleton said.
The payroll tax was recommended to the City Council by the Sustainable Revenue Task Force as one of 12 options they researched and whittled down in 2019.
However, a strong contingent of community members voiced their opposition to the proposal the night of the council vote July 10.
As a result, Oregon Business & Industry filed a petition to refer the tax to the ballot and was able to turn in 12,909 signatures by the submission deadline on Aug. 9.
Staff had calculated the tax would amount to about $42 per month for a Salem worker earning the city’s average wage of $29.90 an hour. It was expected to bring in $27.9 million per year. Salem police would receive the largest share of money raised, about $10.5 million per year, followed by homeless services with about $7.9 million and $6.5 million for the fire department.
Those interested in more information, or who would like to volunteer or donate to the Save Salem, go to savesalem.org.
