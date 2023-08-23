Let Salem Vote

Employees who work in West Salem will now have to wait until the November election to find out if a portion of their wages will be taxed. Oregon Business & Industry, a Salem-based business group, successfully garnered enough signatures on its petition to send the proposed payroll tax to voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The Salem Council narrowly passed the measure 5-4 on July 10. The 0.814% tax on wages earned in the city above minimum wage would help close a city budget shortfall and would pay for additional police and firefighters, as well as funding operations for several homeless shelters after federal money for the programs runs out.

