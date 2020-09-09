Itemizer-Observer

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council hired David Clyne as its interim city manager at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Current City Manager Mac Corthell negotiated the contract, but left the final decisions to the council, which approved the contract on a unanimous vote.

“The council would be involved in the negotiations of the contract because when the contract comes before them,” Corthell said. “They can say that we don’t like this provision and we don’t like that provision, and that negotiation happens there.”

The contract pays Clyne $40 per hour with no benefits. Since Clyne is retired, the city will not for contributed to his retirement cost, but will be responsible for paying for any Public Employee Retirement System costs related to his employment, bringing the full cost to the city to $46 per hour.

Corthell said that Clyne wants to take the job to help the city with a transition to a permanent leader and keep projects, such as the sewer treatment plant improvement, moving forward.

“He’s doing it because he’s been a neighbor to Falls City for 25 years and has an affinity for the town,” Corthell said. “He’s turned down other jobs because he didn’t really feel like working, but he thinks as Falls City as a neighbor.