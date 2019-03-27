FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City approved a city-sponsored and community events policy and procedure for approving new events.

The policy formalizes an unofficial list of events the city sponsors and those community members organize, but the city supports.

City Manager Mac Corthell brought a revised resolution to the council on March 14, the product of a lengthy debate at the February city council meeting.

“After some deliberation and direction from the council, I went back to the drawing board and put this resolution together,” Corthell said.

He said in the past, the city has approved events or support for them in several ways, including franchise agreements, council review, to administrative approval.

“This ad hoc approach has caused confusion for citizens, administration and the council in many ways,” Corthell wrote in a memo to the council.

The new procedure lists those events already hosted or supported by the city, and establishes them on a permanent list unless the council removes them or the event changes.

“If the activities in the event change significantly, they are required to go through the approval process,” Corthell said.

Proposed event coordinators present it to the city’s parks and recreation committee for review of “desirability, feasibility and resource availability.”

“The parks committee doesn’t approve or disapprove anything,” Corthell said. “They just lend advice to the city council, a citizens group’s perspective to the city council, of whether or not they want that event to go on.”

The events resolution also addresses what are defined as social service events, “those in which a nonprofit or government entity provide a social service directly to the citizens of Falls City.”

Social service events don’t go through the same approval process if both the city manager and mayor approval them.

“That particular type of event, the suggestion is that you get the approval of the mayor and the city manager, so you can look at it from the community perspective and from a logistics, finances perspective and say, ‘Yes. That seems like a good idea. That doesn’t need to come to the council,’” Corthell said.

The council approved the policy and procedure unanimously.

“This is exceptional,” said Councilor Jennifer Drill. “I thank you for taking everyone’s deliberations from last meeting and putting it together in this great format.”