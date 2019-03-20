FALLS CITY – The city of Falls City is in negotiations to purchase property on which to build its new wastewater treatment facility.

The 17-acre parcel is located east of town adjacent to the cemetery on Falls City Road, and is the third property the city has attempted to buy. The project is being paid for with a Community Development Block Grant, but required property to build a new lagoon system to move forward.

“We were trying to figure out what we were going to do, getting ready to throw our hands up a little bit, when the opportunity presented itself for a large chunk of property, 17 acres, just east of town,” said City Manager Mac Corthell said.

He said the property has advantages over other sites, including that it is close to town and won’t require wastewater to cross the Little Luckiamute River.

The CDBG will pay for the property up to market value, which was appraised at $93,500. Corthell made that offer, and received a counter offer of $136,000 from the seller.

If the city buys the property for $136,000, the city would have to pay $42,500 from its own funds. Corthell said the city has a good chance of getting a grant-loan from Business Oregon that would reduce the cost to $21,250.

Thursday, the Falls City City Council authorized Corthell to negotiate terms with the seller and to agree to commit city funds if the cost is more than $93,500. The city and seller would establish a purchase agreement, but no money would be exchanged until the site is cleared by engineering and environmental assessments.

“It’s not an actual purchase, but it does in effect, commit the money subject to those conditions,” Corthell said.

He said funding not covered by the CDBG and possible Business Oregon grant-loan would come out of the city’s utility reserve fund.

“This is completely appropriate for that,” Corthell said. “In fact, it’s probably a bit of why that fund was started, for situations such as this.”

The vote on the resolution to authorizing Corthell to negotiate passed unanimously.

Mayor Jeremy Gordon thanked Corthell for his effort.

“It’s been a long road. This is the third landowner since you came on board,” Gordon said. “I appreciate your work on this.”