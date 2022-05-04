The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Ambulance Service responded at 7:31 a.m. April 28 to 2065 Laura Lane, outside the city limits of Dallas, in regards to Daniel Hartman, 42, who was unconscious and not breathing.
Upon arrival, Polk County deputies attempted lifesaving measures utilizing Naloxone and an AED unit. Unfortunately, the lifesaving attempts by deputies and medical personnel were unsuccessful. The scene was turned over to Polk County detectives for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
The preliminary investigation revealed fentanyl may have been involved and contributed to Hartman’s death. The investigation is ongoing and any questions or leads should be forwarded to Detective David Shorter with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
