Cream cheese filled chocolate chip cookies
By Jennifer Biberston
Ah, yes, another holiday season, which means another annual bakeoff for the I-O’s news team.
Oh, goody.
Can you detect the considerable amount of sarcasm in my voice? Yes. Why? It’s baking. I hate baking and will probably always hate baking. I went into this bakeoff just as annoyed and pressed for time as I did last year. However, with last year’s success with my cheesecake (meaning it came out pretty tasty and I didn’t burn my kitchen down), I was tentatively hopeful going into this bakeoff that I could produce something equally yummy.
I found my recipe on Facebook, went out and bought my ingredients and, on Thursday morning (the bakeoff tasting was set for Thursday night), set about making my cheesecake-stuffed chocolate chip cookies.
My first mistake is made very early on: I use a mixing bowl that is way too small because the bigger one I actually need is sitting in the sink waiting to be washed and I didn’t want to wash it.
Soon, mixtures of sugar and butter are flying all over the place: the floor, the ceiling, the cupboards, me — I have never really gotten the hang of using an electric mixer. As a kid, baking with my mom, I was always way more interested in licking the contents off the mixer than actually mixing it.
Frustrated, I wash the bowl that’s in the sink, then dump my lumpy batter into that bowl and resume my mixing. Batter flies.
Well screw this, I think (though my thoughts are much more vulgar but I’ll keep it PG), and opt to use a spoon. It doesn’t go well either. Back to the mixer then, I guess, gritting my teeth as chunks of batter hit the rug.
Eventually, my batter is thoroughly mixed and looks fluffy. Good. I start pouring in the flour mixture, the eggs and the vanilla. Oops, I forgot the salt. I dump it in and carry on with my stirring. Talk about an arm workout! As I stir, I look around my kitchen in disgust: it’s a mess.
Once the chocolate chips are poured in and the batter looks like what the recipe says it should look like — fingers crossed — I scoop out a spoonful and taste it. Yum! Then I put the bowl into the fridge, where it needs to set for 35 minutes.
Making the cream cheese mixture has been the easiest part of this whole process so far: dump a container of cream cheese into a bowl, mix in powdered sugar and salt, and mix, then place that in the fridge to set.
Meanwhile, I clean my kitchen. My dog lurks in the living room, hopefully awaiting any leftover crumbs or blobs of butter that I missed.
THE RESULTS
First batch: My cookies were huge; two of them fused together, and most of them appeared to be uncooked in the middle.
Second batch: I made these cookies smaller, but they were still big and ended up burnt. At this point all my batter is used up and, as I’m already running late to an assignment, don’t have the time to give it a third try. I shrug my shoulders and pile them all onto a plate.
And then disaster strikes: I’m rushing around my house, very late for my assignment at this point. The plate of cookies is in hand and, as I’m turning off lights, making sure hair straighteners are unplugged, that kind of thing, I knock clumsily into a wall and — splat — all my cookies are on the ground, the plate in pieces.
I stare at the cookies on the floor, horrified — and then I start laughing. Hysterical, tears in my eyes, gasping for breath, because, of course this would happen on the day of the bakeoff with no time or batter left to make another batch.
I’m still laughing as I’m cleaning up the cookies — some of which were salvageable — and sweeping up the pieces of broken plate.
And I’m still laughing as I write this up.
Better luck next year? Maybe I’m a one-hit-wonder and the cheesecake I made last year was all I had in me.
I guess time will tell.
A side note: Miraculously, my white T-shirt doesn’t have a drop of batter or chocolate on it. It’s still white as snow. But for future bakers, don’t wear a white shirt when you’re baking.
Little pink houses
By Audrey Caro
Stuff I had to Google:
Where is the cream of tarter in a grocery store?
What is vanilla essence? (It’s the same as extract!)
How many tablespoons is 185 grams of butter?
And the conversion of Celsius to Fahrenheit, because cookies baked at 165 degrees Fahrenheit would have resulted in something much different than what I ended up with: adorable mini vanilla cookie houses.
I consider my baking skills adequate, at best, so it wasn’t too hard to find a challenging recipe for the annual Itemizer-Observer newsroom bake off.
But I also wanted to make something pretty, or at least cute.
I decided on mini gingerbread houses that are made to sit on the rim of a mug.
My biggest challenges were the ones I created myself. I may have obsessed about some things that didn’t matter too much, such as the shape of the doorway of the little houses (I wanted it to be rounded) and the shade of blue icing (I wanted it to match my Christmas ornaments).
The vanilla cookie recipe was fairly easy. I found it through Cutter Craft, an Australia-based shop that sells cookie cutters and has a lot of great tutorials and recipes online.
There were some great tips, such as after the shapes are cut out, put them in the freezer for 10 minutes, then put them directly in the oven. That way they hold their shape — which is essential if you’re trying to construct something out of them.
The royal icing was easier than I thought too. I broke down and bought a hand mixer this year for this challenge.
The icing came out well. I mixed it in one big bowl then scooped portions into smaller bowls to color them.
I consulted with our publisher Emily Mentzer and ad director Jeff Mentzer about the icing because they know how to do this kind of stuff.
They suggested using liquid food coloring.
I had fun mixing the colors: a pale pink and aqua.
I’ve got a mid-century modern color palette in my house so I wanted my little cookie house to match (see what I mean about obsessing about stuff that doesn’t matter?)
Because royal icing dries quickly, I treated it like paint and kept it covered with plastic wrap until I was ready to use it.
I bought tips that would allow me to create fine lines of icing but the set I got only came with one bag thing to put the icing in. I improvised and used sandwich bags with a metal tip poked through one corner. It worked.
My handiwork produced nothing close to the beautiful and elegant example on the Cutter Craft tutorial. But it didn’t look like a toddler did it either. It looked cute and I was pleased with it.
While the construction and decoration was a challenge and also time consuming, the baking and mixing part was pretty easy.
I think next year I’ll look for something that requires more precision in the measurements, timing or temperature. Shoot me an email if you have any suggestions, acaro@polkio.com!
Fudge: Revisited
By Jolene Guzman
I’m intimidated — by fudge.
Well, I’m intimidated to make it; I have no problem whatsoever with eating it.
I have good reason for this seemingly irrational fear. Of the four previous times I made this recipe, I’ve failed twice. One of those failures was documented in the pages of this newspaper after the first of our annual bakeoffs.
With this being the fifth year of the good-natured contest, I decide to take another stab at it. Failed fudge, in my experience, either comes out soupy — think fudge ice cream topping — or like a brick that needs to be chiseled out of the pan. This recipe — perhaps like all fudge — is finicky. You have to do it just right or it comes out all wrong.
The problem is that instructions in this family recipe are vague in places. “Beat entire mixture until it thickens and loses its gloss,” or “Refrigerate several hours until firm” are instructive, but not as precise as I think is required for this wonderful, but difficult-to-make candy.
Maybe I should re-write the instructions.
If I ever get it right, that is.
No, no. I didn’t completely fail. The fudge in my freezer is solid — kind of — and certainly better than the spoon-required entry I had the last time I attempted this creation.
I will say that I seem to be able to get the flavor correct. This slightly gooey fudge tastes like Guzman Christmas past. It is a taste-bud assisted walk down memories of my childhood holiday gatherings.
Not quite the same as my mom made it, though.
But I’m getting closer, so there’s always next time.
Traditional British Christmas Cake
By Emily Mentzer
As the holiday nears, talk begins in the Itemizer-Observer newsroom: what will you make for this year’s bakeoff?
I was tossing around a few ideas, and then was reminded (by myself) that I promised you, our readers, I would finally dust off a recipe I’ve been holding onto for about 13 years and give the traditional British Christmas cake a try.
While living in Cornwall, England, a friend brought us one during the Thanksgiving holiday. It was exceptional — the closest thing I can use to describe it is a fruit cake, but fruit cakes are disgusting, so that doesn’t seem to do it justice. I remember she told me it takes a good four weeks to do it properly, so dug out her recipe shortly after Veterans Day to be ready for our bakeoff date of Dec. 12. She had it written on a greeting card, including the back of the card, which was glossy. The writing had worn off. So we searched the internet for something comparable and found one on delishably.com.
I planned to bake the cake the weekend of Nov. 16 and 17. But many steps required more time. For example, the 2 pounds of dried fruit needed to soak overnight in wine. Fortunately, we found peel (literally the peel of lemons and oranges or other citrus boiled and soaked repeatedly in water and sugar water for a week, then dried if made by scratch) in the shop, so we cheated a bit. We also found glace cherries.
Once the fruit was soaked, I set to work putting everything together.
Cooking from a British recipe is different in a lot of ways. First, everything is weighed, not measured by cups. Turns out I love that. I love the precision available by weighing out my flour instead of scooping it into cups. Second, it has directions like, “a drop of vinegar,” or “a dessert spoon full of treacle (molasses),” or “5 or 6 eggs, depending on size.”
The cake is supposed to bake up to three hours at a low heat. The batter would not fit all in one cake tin — fortunately I had two.
Once cooled, it gets wrapped in foil and placed in an airtight container. Each Saturday, I feed it brandy. It took nearly a half a cup to get the right look — at least, I think it’s the right look. Having never made this before, and the only tip I had was to not over soak it, I watered it like I would a houseplant, but with brandy. Then comes the decorations.
I had some store bought marzipan leftover from a trip to World Market (must have been four years old?), and, while I thought it tasted fine, my husband encouraged me to make my own. I set about looking for a recipe for homemade marzipan. Turns out, it’s not hard to make. In fact, marzipan is ridiculously easy to make! Whiz together powdered sugar, almond flour, almond extract, rose water (I used vanilla extract) and an egg white. Roll it out. Put it on the cake.
The fondant was also going to be made from scratch, but we did not get our ingredients in the mail until 9 p.m. the night before the bakeoff. Fortunately, we also ordered pre-made fondant, which we had to work to get soft enough to roll out. Once we got it workable, it rolled out quite nicely. I put it on the cake like I see them do on TV baking shows, and trimmed it, smoothed it out — oh my goodness, it worked! I colored a small bit and cut out rough shapes of leaves, rolled some leftover marzipan in red edible glitter and made what I’d hoped looked like holly leaves for decorations.
When we cut into it, it tasted like Christmas. It was just like it should be, I thought. My team agreed that “fruit cake” does not do it justice. I will definitely add this into my Christmas baking traditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.