Itemizer-Observer report
WILLAMINA — West Valley Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire on Hill Drive in Willamina at 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 24. Upon arrival, units found an approximately 10-foot by 20-foot shed, fully engulfed in flames.
Crews quickly attacked the fire and it was under control in about 15 minutes.
Crews mopped up the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.
Homeowners were home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.
Mutual aid was provided by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Sheridan and SW Polk Fire Districts.
