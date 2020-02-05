SW Polk, Sheridan and West Valley Fire Districts came together for the inaugural Combined Awards Banquet on Jan. 25. The districts have been sharing personnel and equipment to improve services within the communities they serve.
Awards given included years of services, firefighter of the year, EMS provider of the year, officer of the year, and Sheridan’s John Fancher Memorial Award. The three districts shared their history, told stories, and made new memories. Members and staff put in tens of thousands of hours put into their agencies and communities. These hours include trainings, public education, and responses to emergencies.
