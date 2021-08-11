At 4:08 p.m. on Aug. 5, Sheridan, Southwest Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts were dispatched to the scene of a wildland fire on Highway 18, at milepost 17, commonly referred to as Murphy Hill. Initial reports were that several trees were on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found trees and underbrush on fire and the fire was moving up further into the timberland. The fire was contained in about an hour. The fire was caused by the mechanical failure of a traveling vehicle.

Sheridan, Southwest Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts reminds citizens to properly maintain their vehicles, especially during high fire danger season. Mutual aid was provided by Amity, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, McMinnville, North Lincoln, and Oregon Department of Forestry. Sheridan, Southwest Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts also thanked the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.