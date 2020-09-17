DALLAS — Personnel from across Polk County responded to a barn fire on Tuesday (Sept. 15) in the 3400 block of Liberty Road, Dallas.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire firefighters responded to find a 1,200 square-foot barn full of hay on fire. Due to the nature of the fire, it created a lot of smoke, but firefighters contained it to within the structure.

Salem Fire, Dallas Fire, Polk County Fire District No. 1, Falls City Fire, Oregon Department of Forestry, Polk County Public Works, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted on the scene.

Additional details will be released when they become available.