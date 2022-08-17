Itemizer-Observer
Only the hardiest were invited to a competition on Aug. 13 to truly test the might of the fittest athletes around Oregon.
David Plotts led the event, Summer Scrimmage, at the Monmouth Main Street Park, across from his gym Firehouse CrossFit.
There were over 250 contenders in Summer Scrimmage hosted by Firehouse CrossFit and Northwest Fitness Games. There were 61 teams registered placed in one of three categories: male-male, female-female, or two males and two females.
The competition was broken down further into five divisions: Rx (advanced), Scaled (intermediate), Novice (beginner), Masters (advanced weight and movements), Super Masters (intermediate weight and movements). The final categories carried extra age requirements, both minimum and combined.
The event was a sight to see. The park was full of positive energy, loud music and people who had all come together to show off the results of their hard work in the various gyms around Oregon.
Michelle Brown and Joanna Schwartz were contenders affiliated with Blue House Fitness from Portland and competed in the female-female division.
“We both do CrossFit regularly, so we are familiar with the sport. They did release the workouts early, so we knew how hard it was going to be,” Brown said. “We would practice those together to work out our strategy.”
“We would meet up and work on one thing, then meet up again and work on something else,” Schwartz added.
The contenders were not only encouraging to their own teams, but complete strangers from the sidelines, where it was easy to hear “Comon, you can do it,” or “Just one more.”
Some of the contenders train at Firehouse CrossFit, pointing to Plotts as why they got into the sport. One squad introduced themselves as the Firehouse team, consisting of AJ Hernandez from Monmouth, Salma Ramos from Keizer, Marcos Zaldana from Keizer, Josh Bietschek from Monmouth, Piper Jennings from Salem, and Seth Wait from Salem.
The Firehouse team had been training for months except for Zaldaba, who said he was a rookie, despite putting up some heavyweight numbers during the competition and looking like he had been practicing the sport for years.
Jennings said they have an intense workout routine, which the team does about six days a week in different varieties.
“We do lots of cardio on the bike in the rowing machine, we do lots of running, at least a mile a day if not more,” Jennings said.
“Every day is different,” Bietschek added. “We never do the same thing every single day.”
The team gave credit to Ramos, who put together the Firehouse team and has known Plotts since she was 12.
Before owning the CrossFit gym, Plotts was a physical education teacher with a Master of Arts in Teaching from Willamette University. Ramos was a student in his middle school class.
“When I taught P.E. in middle school, we called it advanced P.E. not CrossFit. In the world of education, CrossFit is like a lightning rod word, and it shouldn’t be,” Plotts said. “But you should see the numbers these kids were putting up, I have video that would blow your mind.”
“Dave has known us for 10 years. He had 11- and 12-year-olds doing Crossfit workouts, like this,” Ramos said as she pointed at the structure with ropes and weights hanging from it. “But you are so young that you can keep going. We went for 45 minutes straight. It’s almost nothing when you are like 12.”
Plotts said he expects to have twice as many teams register for next year’s competition, bringing double the positive and encouraging energy to Main Street Park in Monmouth.
