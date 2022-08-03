Itemizer-Observer
The building at 152 Warren Street is more than home for just another gym. Ask David Plotts, owner of Firehouse CrossFit gym, and he’ll tell you it’s a place filled with magic, one that even helped him and his wife overcome their fertility issues.
His tale goes back to when he and his best friend John had their eyes on the building once Monmouth built a new fire station. However, the city still had control of the old firehouse, which held events like haunted houses and farmer’s markets after the new firehouse was built. The building seemed to be calling out to Plotts and Plotts knew he had to answer the call.
“I drove by this building every day, and I would say, ‘that would make a perfect crossfit gym,” Plotts said. “We would always ask the city of Monmouth is it for sale, they would say ‘no, it’s not for sale.’”
During that time, he and his wife were trying for kids, but they felt emotionally broken with no luck.
“In 2017 we had twin daughters that we had planted but they didn’t take. A few months later, I happened to look in the middle of the night, and I saw the building was up for auction,” Plotts said.
He called John and told him that the building was up for sale and insisted that they buy it, but John was in the middle of building a house, and he didn’t have the funds to help buy the old firehouse. So Plotts decided to buy the firehouse solely with his own funds.
At the time, Plotts was a school teacher, and as summer came, he built it up to be a crossfit gym.
“I spent my summer break building a crossfit gym. My whole thing was, we had one embryo left, we only had one more try for a kid. We were not sure if it would work, we needed a distraction, we needed something for our soul,” Plotts said.
But then the magic happened.
“By the grace of God, we got our son and a new business in the same year,” Plotts said. “There are corporate style gyms that maximize profit, and that’s fine. Then there are competitor’s gyms where people train to compete at an elite level. That is also not us. Then, there are family gyms. This is a family gym. There are lots of babies, dogs, kids, barbecues and wine tasting that go on here.”
Plotts didn’t want to lose focus because the building was still a gym.
“I mean we work hard here; we get after it. But at the very core of this place, it’s about family, its everything we do here.”
Plotts shares this story with any new member because he feels that it is essential that they understand the gym’s background.
“My wife might be teaching a class, and she might have our 18-month daughter in her arms, and our four-year-old will be playing with his toys at her feet. This is a family gym,” Plotts emphasized.
As a family gym, Plotts decided to extend the gym’s magic to help adults with disabilities. So, he teamed up with Partnership For Community Living (PCL).
“The world is such a better place because PCL exists. There can be tremendous isolation when it comes to adults with disabilities. There’s a lot of do-gooders in the world, PCL is one of those who leads with their heart, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Plotts said.
Emily Smith and Kelly Smith (not related) were two of the regular participants who came on for a crossfit class on Friday. Typically, there are many more, but due to Covid, there are strict rules around the people in the program.
With help from the PCL caretakers, Emily and Kelly started their CrossFit with a warm-up routine, then the hard work began.
Plotts pulled out a deck of cards to do a routine called the “deck of death” - heart, spade, diamond, and club dictate what exercise the clients would perform, and the number on the card indicates the number of reps.
Plotts said that teaching crossfit with the PCL team is his favorite time of the week where he gets to help people that struggle to help themselves, not at any fault of their own, to keep active and healthy.
They pull a sled with weight across the room between their exercises. The workout, which Plotts customized, lasted about 30 minutes, and Kelly and Emily took full advantage of the training while giving Plotts some sass, as they were sweating, working hard, and having some laughs.
“PCL connects those adults with disabilities, where their health can be very poor, not due to any genetic or developed condition, as it relates to their disability,” Plotts said. “But many of them may not have the skills to cook for themselves so their nutrition can be extremely poor. This program is not only about enhancing their lives but, in some cases, saving their lives.”
Working with PCL clients is Plotts’ favorite part about owning and working at the gym as he sees the progress his PCL clients make working his program. He said that, unlike other clients, he does not weigh or measure them. Rather, it’s easy to see their progress as they come in and do the work.
“I could tell by looking at some of my clients that they have gotten stronger. Like Kelly, she can do so much more than she used to be able to do,” Plotts said.
Plotts also noticed the confidence in his PCL clients, where when they first came in, they would say, “I can’t do this,” and now they can do more than they ever thought they could.
“There is a magic to this place that I cannot put into words,” Plotts said. “We have been getting a lot of new members coming in. One of the members, Melissa said, ‘the fire house vibe is real’ and that brought me to tears, getting back to what this place is about, family, taking care of people, and it’s about mental health just as much as it is about fitness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.