The Dallas First Christian Church is offering for free the new book “Reflections on the Light,” a devotional that spans the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. The book features devotionals written by local residents.
Obtain a book by calling the church office at (503) 623-9603 or visiting the office at 1079 S.E. Jefferson St. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is also available online at www.dallasfirstcc.com.
