DALLAS — Saturday’s Dallas Wine & Music Market is the result of a conversation at the Dallas Area Visitor’s Center (DAVC) board meeting in July about how to help businesses and the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

What better way to do that than wine, cider, beer, food, and live music outside?

That is the focus of the event, and it will all be done with safety and social distancing in mind, said Shelly Jones, the executive director of the DAVC. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Polk County Courthouse Lawn.

“It’s a venue that participants can explore the treasures, both musically and tastefully, that come from their own back yards,” Jones said.

The local wineries, breweries and food booths participating in the first Wine & Music Market are: Andante Vineyards, Ankeny Vineyards, Benedetto Vineyards, Chateau Bianca Winery, Croft Vineyards, Crush Wine Bar & Tasting Room, El Pique Taqueria, Greece Lightening Express, Havlin Vineyards, J Wrigley Vineyards, Radius Tasting Room, Salt Creek Cider House, Van Duzer Winery, and West Valley Taphouse.

Admission, food and wine tasting begins at 10 a.m. At 11, the first performer, Nathan Myers will take the stage followed by The Boondock Boys at 1:30 p.m., and EDGE at 4 p.m.

Jones said all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure safety and adherence to Gov. Kate Brown’s orders. That means masks are required were 6-foot distancing isn’t possible and attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks. If you forget yours, some will be on hand at the event.

All vendors will be appropriately spaced and wearing masks for everyone’s safety. Hand sanitizer will available at all booths.

“We are certain that by following all guidelines we can provide an event for the community to have fun and be safe at the same time,” Jones said. “Communal hand sanitizing stations will be prominent throughout the courthouse lawn and we have two volunteers dedicated to sanitizing all public surfaces.”

With only seven weeks between the July board meeting discussion and the event, Jones had to get the Wine & Music Market organized in a hurry, but she believes it will have the support grow in future years.

“Polk County is the second largest wine producer in Oregon. That alone deserves its own recognition and an event such as this is one way to celebrate,” Jones said. “We definitely hope to expand on this event for many years to come. We would love to collaborate with other organizations in town who do something similar to celebrate our local wineries on a much larger scale.”

Wine & Music

When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Polk County Courthouse Lawn.

Admission: $20 pre-purchase. Minors allowed with adult for $5. Purchase tickets here: www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-wine-and-music-market-tickets-115081479804 or at the DAVC office, 240 SW Washington St., Dallas.