The First Presbyterian Church continues its intergenerational Vacation Bible School on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. throughout August. Children, youth and adults are all welcome to come and have a time of study and fun together each week. The events are set in the church’s upper rooms, a space designed for exploration with storytelling items - including figures, puppets, props, animals and more - books for all ages, musical instruments, spiritual resources and learning centers. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Carolyn Hampton, program coordinator, at (503) 780-5211.
