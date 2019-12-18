PERRYDALE — Dan Dugan, the middle and high school principal at Perrydale, said he worries every time he hears a siren while at the school.
His concern as emergency vehicles fly past the school is that one of his students or one of the Perrydale School families has been in an accident at the intersection of Perrydale Road and Highway 22.
“How many more times do we have to tell our kids that if you either have to go to (Highway) 99W or (Highway) 22, good luck?” Dugan said. “It’s frustrating that we don’t have a better, safe route for our students to get across that road, whether it’s into Dallas or into Salem.”
Polk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 14 car crashes at that intersection since January of 2018. Sheriff Mark Garton said that figure represented those his deputies responded to, and might not be all the accidents at that corner. The most recent accident on Nov. 26 resulted in a fatality.
Perrydale School hosted a community meeting Monday evening with a panel of law enforcement officials, school district representatives, concerned citizens, accident survivors and Polk County Public Works officials to discuss solutions at the intersection in the short- and longterm.
Polk County Commissioner Lyle Moordhorst said the county will continue to put pressure on the Oregon Department of Transportation for improvements at Perrydale and another dangerous intersection at Highway 99W and Bethel Road.
“They assure us that once we get through this, we can have a meeting with them right after the first of the year,” he said. “We can find out all the findings and bring all the notes from tonight’s meeting for discussion.”
He said ODOT has studied the intersection, and the preliminary finding is that a roundabout would be the best solution.
Polk County Public Works director Todd Whitaker said he agreed that a roundabout would work better than a traffic light at that intersection. He said a case could be made for a traffic light at a location such as Clow Corner and Highway 99W, where a roundabout is in the design phase, because there are lights on both sides of that intersection.
“Out at this place, I don’t really see that, that would be a helpful thing,” he said. “There would be lots of high-speed, rear-end accidents. I think that’s what they would say if they were here.”
Whitaker said given recent crash history, that intersection will become more of a priority for ODOT.
“I’ve been saying that intersection, it’s been on fire for 18 months, and the data shows that,” Whitaker said. “I certainly expect it to rank higher in the future.”
Garton said after observing driver behavior at the intersection, his agency plans to launch an informational campaign to educate drivers on the rules of right of way and safe use crossing of Perrydale Road and similar intersections.
Representatives from the Oregon Department of Transportation could not attend the meeting Monday, but sent meeting organizer Kathy Tompkins a response outlining plans for the intersection.
Tompkins read the email, which said that the intersection just missed funding for improvements in the 2021-2024 cycle, but the agency planned on an interim solution in hopes of preventing accidents. The plan is to install an early warning system to alert drivers on the highway when cars approach the intersection on either side of Perrydale Road, similar to the lights before Clow Corner on Highway 99W.
State Sen. Brian Boquist attended the meeting and said that he has confirmation that the system will be installed in the next four months. Boquist said that there is hope of getting a longterm project funded sooner because of ODOT’s successful focus on cutting costs of projects. He said often there’s money left over, but citizens should continue to put pressure on the agency for a solution, especially if he can schedule a public meeting with agency representatives.
“As soon as money is saved on any one project that’s out there, then money can be rededicated,” Boquist said. “We actually do that almost on a quarterly basis now. Your state senator is not overly influential, but he’s a pain in the posterior to them, so there are opportunities to do that. But it’s really important for you to come out.”
Tompkins said she plans to post updates to a Facebook page dedicated to finding a solution at the intersection called Hwy 22 and Perrydale Rd — A dangerous intersection, but that concerned residents needed to do more than post and track progress on social media.
“Folks, that squeaky wheel gets the grease,” Tompkins said. “We need to start being the squeaky wheel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.