INDEPENDENCE — A few residents of the Independence Airpark gathered on the afternoon of Nov. 7 to raise the flags in front of the Starduster Café.
It’s been a couple of years since that happened because there was no light to illuminate the United States flag at night.
Up until a couple of years ago, Wilbert “Andy” Andersen, a resident of the Independence Airpark, would raise and lower the flag each day, said Dave Martin.
Andersen died in January at the age of 94.
Frank Brown, president of the Polk County chapter of the Oregon Pilots Association, worked on getting power to where the light would be mounted.
Charlie Landes, of the Oregon Department of Aviation, installed the light, which he said was surplus.
The OPA Polk County chapter purchased the State of Oregon flag, Brown said.
