Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Karna Reynolds has been in the restaurant industry her whole life.

Her parents, aunts and grandparents have all operated hamburger restaurants between Grants Pass and Medford.

Reynolds’ first job was washing dishes in her parents’ joint, the Applegate Store and Café.

“That’s pretty much where you always start out. Then I pretty much got to work my way up. I was 14-15 years old, waitressing, taking orders and earning tips, counting the money. That was a lot of fun,” Reynolds said.

So, after a divorce, sitting at home raising her two boys, at age 35, Reynolds said she did a lot of soul searching to determine what to do next.

“I really enjoy cooking and experimenting with food,” Reynolds recalled thinking.

So, the obvious choice — opening a food cart.

“I told my dad I wanted to buy a food cart when I was about 37. He thought I was nuts. Why do you want to work so hard? Think of something else,” Reynolds said. “I said, ‘No, I just want to cook.’ So, he bought me a food cart.”

She started cooking tacos out of it outside their restaurant in the Applegate area.

Eventually needing a change of scenery, Reynolds came up to Monmouth area, following her youngest son who was going to Oregon State University.

While visiting Monmouth, Reynolds bought some doughnuts from the Donut Bar. She liked the vibe owners Eric and Shavon Brown had going in the Annex food court and wanted to be part of the action.

“I told Eric I was doing tacos and he asked I could figure out a different menu, because there were already a lot of options for tacos around here,” Reynolds said. “There wasn’t really an option for breakfast. So, he asked if I could do breakfast and I said, ‘Of course I can.’”

They discussed which kind of breakfast would work and settled on pancakes.

Reynolds cooked up a pancake menu and by the third week in February, she was open for business in her new food cart, Flapjacks.

“It was the middle of winter, a little crazy, kinda at the tail end of pandemic. But I didn’t care,” said Reynolds, now 46. “I have great confidence in my food. I’m a good person. So far, the two months I’ve been open I’ve been welcomed. My support for the community is great, which is how you build your business.”

The biggest challenge Reynolds found operating her 8-foot wide by 19-feet long cart was, naturally, space.

“Used to having all the space and room, now I’m in a little food cart, having to fit two or three people,” she said. “When you get busy and establish this business, it’s quite cozy sometimes. We all find a way to make it work.”

Located on the outskirts of Western Oregon University, there aren’t too many students on campus yet, as they’re still at about quarter capacity, Reynolds said.

“Hopefully they’ll be back to full capacity by fall. And I’m ready to go,” she added.

Regardless of the reduced student population, Reynolds said she still gets people coming by all the time. They tell her their kids are touring the college and are sure she’ll be seeing them all the time after trying her food and enjoying it.

However, the favorite menu item so far is actually a surprise to Reynolds.

“I thought my biscuits and gravy would be the top seller,” she said. “I have a unique biscuits and gravy recipe. But it turns out my breakfast burrito is my number-one item. Everything I do is a homemade, fresh product.”

Opening a food cart during the pandemic left Reynolds with no worries, as she was already serving food to go.

“I was a little worried that maybe everybody would be a little scared to come out and eat. Actually, the food cart industry did very well because a lot of their food is already to go. In this society that we are establishing moving in, everything needs to be quick,” Reynolds explained.

So far, Reynolds said she is thoroughly enjoying the career change.

“I like that I can control my food cart. It’s lower overhead, I don’t have the big responsibilities of a business-like license and insurance, all the stuff that comes with a big restaurant,” she explained.

She added she’s set up in the perfect location.

“I love this community of Monmouth. I never really knew about it until I came to visit my son at college. And I’ve been welcomed very well. I believe it’s an Oregon thing. It’s very welcoming. I like the morals and the feel of Oregon,” she said.

By the way, if you’re ever in the Medford area, Reynolds said stop by Applegate Store and Café.

“I believe I might be a little partial, but they have the best burgers in all of Oregon,” she said.

Flapjacks

Where: 191 Monmouth Ave. N.

When: Open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: Call 541-973-9015 or go to her Facebook page.