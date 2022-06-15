Due to recent rains and higher than normal river levels for the Willamette River for this time of year, sections of the floating boat docks at Wallace Marine Park have been temporarily removed. The removal is required to prevent the floating dock sections from rising above their pylons which could create a hazard for collecting debris, damage, or being carried away by the river’s current. The docks will be reinstalled as water levels recede in the coming days.
There is no concern for flooding on the Willamette River in Salem in the current forecast. Up-to-the-minute stream and river data for the Salem area can be found at OneRain.
Contact City of Salem Public Works at (503) 588-6336 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.