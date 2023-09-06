Over the past four decades, much has evolved in the art of photography. Technology can quickly outpace the pocketbook as professionals and hobbyists alike race to acquire the latest camera or lens.
However, the old adage still proves true – the more things change, the more they stay the same. New generations are rediscovering the art of developing their own film and still others are falling back on the security of having a physical print of their memories captured in photos.
There to help shutterbugs who operate in both the digital and analog world is Focal Point Photography. The Dallas business has followed and set trends for the past 40 years and is celebrating their continued connection to the photography community on Sept. 9. Current owners Nate and Michelle Woods will be on hand along with former owner Mike Lowery.
Lowery got his first camera when he was 12. After falling in love with photography, he got a job at a photography store at age 16, promising to one day to own his own shop. That day came, at age 22, on Oct. 15, 1983, when he opened Focal Point at its original location next to McDonalds.
He explained Focal Point has been able to thrive in an era when 95% of camera stores have gone out of business.
“Forty years ago, all the towns had a camera store and photographer. There had been another when I opened, Palmers, that had been there since the 50s,” Lowery said. “In the last number of years, 95% of all the camera stores have gone out of business. It’s actually quite rare to have one that’s not only in business but is also thriving.”
These days, Focal Point under the Woods pull customers from around the Pacific Northwest. Lowery ticked off the cities that no longer have a store of their own that now get their gear from Nate and Michelle - Eugene, Albany, Corvallis, Salem, Lincoln City, Newport, Bend.
“We’ve got some outlying customers who come from Seattle, Bend, Hawaii,” Nate said. “They come or we ship to them.”
“That’s because how rare and special this store is,” Lowery added. “The inventory, the high-end equipment, the expertise.”
Nate’s immersion in the business began when he went to work for Lowrey in 2011 when he was still finishing up community college.
“At the time, it was mostly Mike and I running the show. Then we’d have a small crew come in on the weekend,” Nate said. “I worked for him for 8 years, then when he was ready for retirement, he sold me the business.”
That was 2019. Then, after eight months of he and Michelle trying to figure the normalcies of running a photography store, the pandemic hit. The drive-through window built into the building at their new location at 161 W. Ellendale helped keep them afloat when other businesses floundered.
“It was an adventure,” Nate deadpanned.
Focal Point’s survival over the years was multifaceted. Lowery said it wasn’t the digital age alone that doomed his competition.
“It was the Amazons, the Costcos, the (easy access to services) online. That was the big blow,” Lowery said. “I was stubborn and hung in there. Then, being on the back side with the lack of competition, the commitment to having the inventory that people wanted has made us a destination spot.”
“Not many stores have as many high-end cameras or high-end lenses on their shelves,” Nate added. “Then used (equipment) is also a huge market for us. People come in for the new thing and trade in their old lens. They get a better deal, then we resale that.”
Over the decades, Lowery said the film technology evolved slowly. At first, if you had a good camera, you could be current or relevant for 20 years. You didn’t need a new one. However, digital is quite the opposite. Now, Lowery explained, technology is advancing so fast, people rush to stay up with the advances.
“The allure of new technology is always there. We have a lot of customers that always wanted new technology. So, Cannon announced a new camera, Nikon announced a new camera, Sony announced a new camera, we could go through list in our heads, so and so, and so and so and so and so will all walk in and want a new camera. They’d trade in previous camera while the market it for used is good,” Lowery said.
Nate added that cell phone photography capabilities have contributed to the changing market.
“Most people, yes, use their phones. So, we’re selling less point and shoot, less $100, $200 cameras. But, all the enthusiasts, all the professionals still need the higher-end gear. Overall, I’d say it’s a little bit better. Because we’re still serving the niche photographers, hobbyists really well,” Nate said.
However, the analog technology is coming full circle. Nate explained that over the past 3 to 4 years, especially during the pandemic, a lot of people got into photography, especially high school and college-aged youth. Film is on a big upswing now at Focal Point.
“Just like you can’t buy a CD anymore, you can buy vinyl. People like analog. They want to do something with their hands. Everything is so digital now, all the aps on your phone, everything can be fake,” Nate said.
“So instant, too,” Michelle added. “A lot of younger people say they like shooting film now because it forces you to slow down, develop your shot, the creativity behind it, so you’re not wasting that expensive film.”
Lowery said in his heyday, the store developed thousands of rolls of film, 200 alone on Mondays, and about 300-400 a week. Now, They’re down to 50 to 100 rolls a week.
And with the film development comes the desire to transition from digital to physical copies of the photos.
“We always encourage printing. Especially for hobbyists,” Nate said. “It’s one thing to take pictures and see them on your screen. It’s a whole other thing to have a finished product to have in your hand you can hang on the wall.”
“That was trend, basically not printing anything. People miss that having a photo album on the coffee table in the house,” Lowery added. “They have the album and say, ‘Let me show you this one.’ That’s a thing that came back. Technology fails. Computers crash, phones go into the water. Enough tragedies happened they started wanting to have that print, a sort of permanent backup.”
In addition to developing, Focal Point still provides passport and scanning services, converting tapes to DVD or to digital, photography classes, workshops, and free sensor cleanings for cameras. Nate said sensor cleaning is a rarity among the remaining stores.
“Most places charge quite a bit of money for that and take 2-3 days. We usually have it ready in 5-10 minutes. I’ve had people actually drive from Bend for a sensor cleaning,” he said.
Gear rental is another big draw for them. Nate said few places remain where you can get a $2,000 lens for a weekend shoot for just $30.
“That’s big,“ he added.
The final aspect of Focal Point that sets them apart from those no longer around is the staff expertise.
“Most stores now, you go in, buy a box and that’s it. We spend as much time as the customer needs. If it doesn’t make sense for them to buy something,” Nate said. “Mike was really good at this. He would talk a customer out of buying something really expensive, into something that costs less but makes more sense for them. And that’s really where we thrived. Because people trusted us and kept coming back.”
Customers old and new are invited to their anniversary event. Dreamies Creamery will be serving up free scoops of ice cream to the first 50 (or more) visitors. There will be a raffle, games, and a photo contest with big prizes. To learn more about the contest, go to www.focalpointphoto.com/40th-anniversary-photo-contest.
